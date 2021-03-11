Drive to check food adulteration in Raikot

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, May 14

In order to tighten noose around businessmen selling adulterated and stale food products in the area, the administration has launched a drive to inspect establishments and shops stocking and supplying eatables.

The campaign, initiated under the Tandrusat Punjab Mission has been launched under supervision of senior functionaries of the Food Safety Department and the civil administration led by the Mandi Ahmedgarh SDM, Harbans Singh, and the Raikot SDM, Gurbir Singh Kohli.

Officials of the department under supervision of the Ludhiana District Health Officer, Dr Rajesh Garg, and the SMO, Dr Alka Mittal, visited eateries, sweetmeat makers and grocers and checked quality of milk, drinking water, dairy products, soft drinks, flour, ghee and sweets, besides verifying expiry dates of packed and canned food items.

Officials said punitive action would be taken against owners and managers of establishments violating safety rules. Though no objectionable material, which could be termed injurious to humans, was found from any of the inspected establishments, teams collected samples from some shops on a random basis.

Officials said the campaign had been launched in view of the threat to health of residents in the prevailing hot environment. Besides, the health authorities have been asked to spread awareness among residents about consequences of consuming adulterated food.