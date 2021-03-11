Drive to plant 7K saplings on 18 acres along nullah launched

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, inaugurated the campaign of planting tree saplings on 18 acres along the Buddha Nullah. It was started to mark World Environment Day.

DFO Harbhajan Singh was among others present. He said under the drive, about 7,000 saplings would be planted along the nullah.

A Forest Department official said they got 18 acres vacated from illegal possession and the same would be used for the plantation.

The DC appealed to the people to plant as many saplings as possible to protect the environment.