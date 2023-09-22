Drive to spread awareness about OTS policy

Ludhiana, September 21
The MC has started making public announcements in the city to create awareness among residents about the recently notified one time settlement (OTS) policy for pending property tax by the state government. The drive began from the Zone A areas on Thursday.
Under the OTS policy, residents can pay the pending tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023.
