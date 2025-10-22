Driven by empathy, group of Samrala farmers deliver hope to flood-hit

Months after devastating floods swept through over 2,400 villages in Punjab, the headlines may have faded — but the pain remains etched in the people’s minds. Crops lie buried under silt, homes are crumbling and the rhythm of rural life has yet to return to normalcy. In this lingering silence, a group of farmers from Samrala has emerged as a beacon of solidarity.

Advertisement

Driven not by duty, but by empathy, these farmers undertook a 200-km journey to deliver relief to villages near Hussainiwala. Their convoy — tractors loaded with sacks of wheat, fertiliser, seeds, food supplies and blankets — was not part of any formal campaign. It was a grassroots act of kinship.

Advertisement

“We didn’t wait for instructions. We just asked ourselves what we’d need if we were in their place,” said Balwinder Singh, one of the volunteers. “When we reached, people didn’t ask where we were from. They just held our hands and cried.”

Advertisement

The Samrala group coordinated with local unions and youth volunteers to identify the most affected pockets. Their efforts complemented larger initiatives like those of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Dakonda), which recently delivered 300 sacks of fertiliser and 300 quintals of wheat to nine flood-hit villages. But what set the Samrala farmers apart was their gesture — neighbours helping neighbours, across district lines.

Their journey wasn’t easy. Roads were damaged, fuel was scarce and many of them had suffered losses themselves. Yet they pooled resources, skipped harvest days and leaned on each other to make the trip possible.

Advertisement

“This isn’t charity — it’s our responsibility,” said Harnek Singh Mahima, echoing the sentiment that binds Punjab’s farming community.

In the aftermath of disaster, these acts of compassion have rekindled hope. Youth groups have sprung up to manage logistics, and women have begun organising community kitchens for displaced families. The Samrala farmers’ visit sparked similar efforts in nearby towns, creating a ripple effect of resilience.

Still, challenges loom large. With wheat sowing season approaching and fields still layered in sand, the need for sustained support is urgent. Farmer organisations continue to press for long-term rehabilitation and accountability from both state and Central governments.

As Narain Dutt writes: “On the day of celebration, those without lamps — what do they celebrate? Yet they share light, from the glow in their eyes.” In the darkest hours, the farmers of Samrala have become that glow — quiet, unwavering and deeply human.