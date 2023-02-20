Driver among 3 held for duping 92-yr-old of Rs 2L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 19

A 92-year-old man was looted by his driver of Rs 2 lakh after hatching a conspiracy in connivance with two of his accomplices. The city police arrested the three suspects, including the driver, on Saturday.

The suspects have been identified as Raja Babu, alias Nihal, of Phullanwal, the driver of the elderly man, his accomplices Naresh Paswan, a resident of Bhai Bala Colony, and Sunny of Phullanwal.

Complainant Geeta Devi, a tenant at the house of the victim, Rachpal Singh, at Model Town told the police that on February 16, she and her landlord had gone to a Punjab National Bank branch. They were taken to the bank by his driver Raja Babu in a car.

“After Rachpal withdrew Rs 2 lakh in cash, they left the place for home in Model Town in a car. On the way, two bike-borne miscreants stopped the car and after brandishing a sharp weapon at the elderly man, they snatched a bag containing cash from him and fled. Afterwards, we lodged a police complaint,” Geeta said.

She alleged that when the robbers were committing the crime, the driver did not try to stop them which created suspicion in her mind.

ASI Gurmeet Singh said when the police started a probe, the complainant raised suspicion over the involvement of the driver. When he was questioned, he confessed to having committed the crime along with his two accomplices. The police also matched call details of the driver with the two accomplices which confirmed his role. Yesterday, acting on a tip-off, the trio were arrested and Rs 1.70 lakh were recovered from them.