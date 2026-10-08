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Home / Ludhiana / Driver conspired with robbers: Khanna police crack Rs 15-lakh carjacking case in an hour, 3 arrested

Driver conspired with robbers: Khanna police crack Rs 15-lakh carjacking case in an hour, 3 arrested

SSP Khanna Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the city was sealed immediately after the complaint

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:33 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Police recovered the entire Rs 15 lakh, the businessman’s Hyundai Venue car, and seized an illegal .12 bore pistol with two live cartridges from the accused. Tribune photo
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The Khanna police cracked a daylight carjacking and loot of Rs 15 lakh within an hour and arrested three persons, including the complainant’s driver.

Police recovered the entire Rs 15 lakh, the businessman’s Hyundai Venue car, and seized an illegal .12 bore pistol with two live cartridges from the accused.

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SSP Khanna Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the city was sealed immediately after the complaint. The CIA in-charge and SHO Khanna City tracked the suspects to Payal. On seeing the police, the robbers tried to flee, fell from a building and fractured their legs. They were nabbed and taken to Civil Hospital, Khanna.

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The accused were identified as Jatinder Singh alias Kaka and Manpreet Singh alias Gopi, both from Amloh. Both have three previous criminal cases registered against them. During questioning, they said the businessman’s driver, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, was part of the conspiracy. He was also arrested.

The complainant, Karan Banda, an iron scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh, told police he had come with his driver Sukhi to withdraw Rs 15 lakh from SBI, Amloh Chowk, Khanna, on Thursday afternoon. After withdrawing the cash, they left in his car. On the way, Sukhi stopped to buy cigarettes. Two men in Nihang attire then came, one sat on the driver’s seat and threatened Banda with a pistol, while the other got into the back seat and beat him. Banda managed to get out, and the accused fled with the car and the cash bag towards Mandi Gobindgarh.

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SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav said Sukhi used to consume heroin with the robbers and had planned the loot. He often accompanied Banda to the bank and tipped off his accomplices about the cash withdrawal. He stopped the car as planned and pretended to be uninvolved when the robbery took place.

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