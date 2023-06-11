Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

A man employed as a driver at a warehouse located in Industrial Area A, Janakpuri, allegedly absconded with Rs 1.12 lakh. The accused has been identified as Babam Kumar, a resident of Janakpuri.

A case under Sections 381 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the division number 2 police station. Complainant Sahil Gupta, the owner of the warehouse, told the police that the accused was working as a driver in the warehouse. He had gone to deliver goods to the market and also collected cash from companies. However, the accused did not return and parked the vehicle near street number 9 of Janakpuri.

Sahil alleged that the accused had stolen Rs 1,12,820 and filed a complaint to the police in this regard. The accused is yet to be arrested.