Driver hurt as truck carrying hydrogen cylinders catches fire near Payal village

Our Correspondent

Payal, June 22

A truck laden with hydrogen gas cylinders collided with trees and caught fire on Payal-Ahmedgarh road near Ghudani Khurad village near here in the wee hours on Thursday.

Though the driver of the vehicle was injured due to the collision with a tree trunk, no one was burnt due to the massive fire that destroyed trees and bushes around the spot.

Investigating officer Major Singh said the police had registered a report on the statement of driver Gurmukh Singh, according to whom the accident had taken place due to the bursting of the front tyre of the vehicle. The truck was carrying 285 hydrogen cylinders.

By the time a fire tender reached the spot, flames had engulfed the entire vehicle.

Gurdeep Singh, in-charge of the fire brigade team, said his team worked for around an hour to douse the flames.