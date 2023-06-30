Driver killed, pillion rider injured as bike hits pick-up

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 29

The driver of a motorcycle was killed and its pillion rider injured after the vehicle had a head-on collision with a stationary pick-up near the PSPCL office at Doraha this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh (28), a resident of Keema Bhaini in Ludhiana. The motorcycle bearing registration number PB 10 JC 2670 bumped into the Mohindra pick-up with such a force that the driver died on the spot while pillion rider Amandeep Singh, a resident of Madanpur in Rajpura, was admitted to the Sidhu Hospital in Doraha. It has been learnt Manpreet was an orphan and has spent most of his time doing seva at gurdwaras. A case is yet to be registered by the police.