Driver loses control, police bus rams into liquor vend

Ludhiana, March 12
The driver of a Ferozepur police bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a liquor vend, causing a great deal of commotion in the area. No one suffered any injury in the incident, though a scooter and a car were damaged.
A technical malfunction in the bus reportedly caused the accident when it was coming down from the bus stand bridge.
Guddu, a liquor vend employee, said he had a fortunate escape in the incident. After the incident, personnel from the Police Station Division Five reached the spot and started investigating the cause of the accident.
