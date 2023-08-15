Driver runs truck over linesman after scuffle

Ludhiana, August 14
Following a scuffle, a truck driver allegedly ran his truck over a contractual linesman in the Focal Point area, killing him on the spot. The driver, identified as Mahesh Kumar, and his cleaner, Ashwani, then fled. The police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the case.
Dalbir Singh, ASI, said the deceased had been identified as Gaurav Kumar (30) of Mundian Kalan. He said even as some passersby tried to intervene, the driver allegedly drove his truck over the linesman. A case of murder has been registered.
Demanding action, a protest was staged by a group of people outside Jeevan Nagar police chowki. Senior police officials assured of action in the case. Sources said Gaurav was survived by his wife and three children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...