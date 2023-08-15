Driver runs truck over linesman after scuffle

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

Following a scuffle, a truck driver allegedly ran his truck over a contractual linesman in the Focal Point area, killing him on the spot. The driver, identified as Mahesh Kumar, and his cleaner, Ashwani, then fled. The police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the case.

Dalbir Singh, ASI, said the deceased had been identified as Gaurav Kumar (30) of Mundian Kalan. He said even as some passersby tried to intervene, the driver allegedly drove his truck over the linesman. A case of murder has been registered.

Demanding action, a protest was staged by a group of people outside Jeevan Nagar police chowki. Senior police officials assured of action in the case. Sources said Gaurav was survived by his wife and three children.