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Home / Ludhiana / Driver shot dead over parking dispute; 1 held, illegal weapon seized

Driver shot dead over parking dispute; 1 held, illegal weapon seized

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Darbara, the deceased.
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A man was shot dead in EWS Colony on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana following a heated argument over parking that escalated into a clash between two groups on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Darbara, alias Harry, a driver by profession.

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According to the police and his family members, members of one group allegedly damaged windowpanes of a vehicle belonging to their opponents. When Harry reached the scene to object to the damage, the confrontation turned violent and shots were fired. He sustained a bullet injury in the chest and was rushed to the CMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Harry’s wife, Rajwinder, said her husband was suffering from fever and was resting at home when a friend informed him about the damaged vehicle. Later, four-five youths came and took him along. Around 3 am, she received a call informing her that Harry had been shot.

She claimed that those standing in the front remained unhurt while her husband, who was standing behind six-seven persons, was hit by a bullet.

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Rajwinder said her husband had a similar altercation with the same group on Saturday, during which he was allegedly beaten. She demanded justice, saying her life had been ruined.

The Police Division 7 registered a case and are investigating the incident and the role of those involved in it.

DCP (Rural) Gursewak Singh said the police achieved a major breakthrough in the murder case as the main suspect, Jonty, was arrested and the illegal .32 bore pistol used in the crime was also seized from his possession. The probe also revealed that the suspect was a hardened criminal with four previous criminal cases registered against him.

The DCP said the police team was intensively interrogating the suspect. Several important disclosures were expected during the questioning. Persons from both groups involved in the parking dispute and the clash would be identified and they would face cases.

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