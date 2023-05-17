Drivers of both buses booked for attempt to culpable homicide

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, May 16

The drivers of the two vehicles that collided head-on at Kothey Baggu village on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur have been accused of attempt to commit culpable homicide. A total of 54 persons, including 48 students of Sacred Heart Convent School, travelling in the school mini-bus, were injured in the incident that took place on Monday.

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have booked Gurmukh Singh, the driver of the school vehicle, and Lakhvir Singh, the driver of the Punjab Roadways bus, under Sections 308, 279, 336, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC.

An FIR was registered at Jagraon City Police station on Monday, on the statement of ASI Darshan Singh, who had been deployed on patrolling duty at the highway where the traffic had been diverted due to the construction of a stretch of road.

“The road was closed near Sacred Heart Convent School and traffic on both sides was running on one side of the highway. Despite the circumstances, the drivers were driving recklessly and the mishap happened,” the ASI said. No arrest has been made as Gurmukh was admitted to a hospital and Lakhvir Singh was reported absconding.