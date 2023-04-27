Drivers submit memo to MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

The Driver and Karamchari Union of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, and the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum to MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal regarding the issues faced by drivers.

The Commissioner assured them that their problems would be addressed promptly. Additionally, union members raised concerns about delayed payment of their pending salaries. According to the members, the MC chief has ordered the immediate release of their pending salaries through manual mode.