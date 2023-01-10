Drivers vow to take measures for safety of students during fog

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 9

Drivers and conductors, deployed by various educational institutes for the transportation of students to and from schools, vowed to follow the guidelines and recommendations of Punjab Safe Vahan Policy and to undertake proactive measures for ensuring their safety during fog.

An oath was administered to them in response to calls given by the administration during seminars jointly organised by the administration and the local unit of the Rotary Club at Victoria Public Senior Secondary School, Lehra, and MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh.

Subdivision (Traffic) in-charge Karanjit Singh Jejji was the keynote speaker during the events presided over by school principals Bipan Sethi and Viney Goyal.

Ajay Jain, the convener of the project, said a coordinated movement had been launched to create awareness about the rules and regulations for safe driving and transportation of students. The movement was initiated jointly by the police, led by Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, and social organisations, lead by former assistant governor Dr Ravinder Sharma.

Karanjit Singh said a few incidents that had taken place due to poor visibility because of the fog had prompted the administration to take measures for the safety of students.

“While teachers are expected to impart quality education to students in class rooms, you all have been entrusted with the more important responsibility of protecting them from hazards that might harm them, right from the doorstep of their homes to the boundary walls of campuses,” Jejji told drivers and conductors.

He asked operators to fulfill the safety parameters and install all safety gadgets in their vehicles. He stressed on the need for installation of functional fire extinguishers, GPS, CCTV cameras, at least two emergency gates and metallic bars outside windows in all vehicles carrying students.