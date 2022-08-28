Driving on 200-ft road a nightmare for motorists

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 27

Commuting on the 200-foot road that connects Phullanwal Chowk and Dugri-Dhandra Road in Ludhiana has become a nightmare for residents. The dilapidated portions of the road near Flower Chowk and Dugri are giving an invitation to mishaps.

Residents alleged that the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) had turned a blind eye to the bad condition of the road.

A resident of Dhandra Road, Gagandeep Singh, said when the people pay taxes, it is the responsibility of the government to provide good road infrastructure. “The safety of commuters is being ignored on this badly-broken road for a long time but the department concerned is yet to wake up. The government must fix the responsibility in this regard. The road should be recarpeted without any further delay”, he said.

Sanjay Tewari, president, Samaj Sewa Society, said a small stretch of the road was repaired before the rainy season by the GLADA but the remaining broken part was left without carrying out any patchwork. “There are three schools on the road. Accidents generally take place here. It is difficult for the two-wheelers to drive on the loose gravels scattered on the potholed road. A number of two-wheelers had slipped on this stretch causing injuries to riders. It seems the department concerned is waiting for more mishaps,” he said.

Earlier, the road work was delayed as the GLADA had started the process to hand over the road to the MC but it had not accepted the proposal for the same. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had also stated that the GLADA should ensure the recarpeting of 200 feet road first if it wants to hand over the road to the MC. The road is still under GLADA at present.

Additional Chief Administrator GLADA, Amrinder Singh Malhi said the issues related to the road would be resolved and work to repair the road would be started shortly.