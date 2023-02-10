Driving test: Man appears on behalf of applicant, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

A man was caught for allegedly sitting for an applicant during his driving test at the Automated Driving Test Centre near Rose Garden here on Thursday.

A security guard at the centre caught the applicant and another person red-handed. The security guard then brought the matter to the notice of Secretary RTA Poonam Preet Kaur and other officials. Now, two persons, including an applicant who applied for a driving license and another person who was doing the test in place of the applicant, have been booked by the police.

Kaur has said that if anyone is found violating the rules on the test track, strict action will be taken against him.

She appealed to the people that if any irregularity comes to their notice, the matter should be brought to the notice of the RTA office immediately.