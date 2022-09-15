Driving without helmet, wrong parking rampant in city

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 14

Driving without helmet and wrong parking are the two most rampant traffic violations reported in Ludhiana, the Commissionerate Police have confirmed.

This was despite the fact that almost 24,000 challans for driving without helmet and nearly 21,000 challans for wrong parking of vehicles were issued in the industrial hub of the state during the first eight months of this year, the official figures have revealed.

The development assumes significance as traffic violations are rampant in the industrial capital of the state and it was evident from the fact that around 1 lakh traffic offenders were challaned and a whopping fine amounting to over Rs 5.08 crore was slapped on them in the first eight months of the current year.

This is also part of a slew of measures initiated by the Commissionerate Police to further ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in the city..

The industrial hub of the state has earned a dubious distinction of losing more than one precious life and leaving another injured in more than one road accidents reported to the police daily due to clogged roads and traffic chaos, which at times even lead to road rage cases. The situation turns grim during morning and evening hours.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurdial Singh, told The Tribune, on Wednesday that drivers who continue to violate the traffic rules despite being repeatedly motivated to follow the traffic rules were challaned and slapped with fines as per the law provisions.

This year, of the total 99,703 traffic challans, including 90,139 offline and 9,564 online tickets issued between January 1 and August 31, 23,981 challans were issued for helmetless driving, which constitute 24.05 per cent of the total challans.

Similarly, 20,939 challans were issued for wrong parking of vehicles, accounting for 21 per cent of the total challans issued during the first eight months this year.

The month-wise break-up indicated that August witnessed the maximum of 5,090 monthly challans for helmetless driving in the past three years, followed by 3,966 in July, 3,711 in June, 4,817 in May, 2,241 in April, 2,55 in March, 740 in February, and 864 in January this year.

Likewise, August also recorded 4,293 challans for wrong parking, which were also the highest monthly count in the past three years. Among other months, July saw 2,077 challans, June 2,851, May 3,351, April 2,065, March 2,407, February 1,906, and 2,025 challans for wrong parking were issued in January 2022.

The challans for helmetless driving issued in these eight months were even higher than 23,758 such challans issued in the entire previous year 2021 while 36,026 helmetless drivers were challaned in 2020.

Similarly, the number of wrong parking challans issued during the first eight months this year were almost close to 21,660 such challans issued in the entire year 2020 while 24,714 vehicle owners were challaned for wrong parking in 2021.

Committed to ensure road safety: CP

“We are committed to road safety and smooth movement of vehicular traffic on city roads. Besides raising awareness, the habitual and serious offenders are also dealt sternly with challans, fines, and even impounding of vehicles,” said Kaustubh Sharma, CP.