 Driving without helmet, wrong parking rampant in city : The Tribune India

Driving without helmet, wrong parking rampant in city

Driving without helmet, wrong parking rampant in city

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 14

Driving without helmet and wrong parking are the two most rampant traffic violations reported in Ludhiana, the Commissionerate Police have confirmed.

This was despite the fact that almost 24,000 challans for driving without helmet and nearly 21,000 challans for wrong parking of vehicles were issued in the industrial hub of the state during the first eight months of this year, the official figures have revealed.

The development assumes significance as traffic violations are rampant in the industrial capital of the state and it was evident from the fact that around 1 lakh traffic offenders were challaned and a whopping fine amounting to over Rs 5.08 crore was slapped on them in the first eight months of the current year.

This is also part of a slew of measures initiated by the Commissionerate Police to further ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in the city..

The industrial hub of the state has earned a dubious distinction of losing more than one precious life and leaving another injured in more than one road accidents reported to the police daily due to clogged roads and traffic chaos, which at times even lead to road rage cases. The situation turns grim during morning and evening hours.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurdial Singh, told The Tribune, on Wednesday that drivers who continue to violate the traffic rules despite being repeatedly motivated to follow the traffic rules were challaned and slapped with fines as per the law provisions.

This year, of the total 99,703 traffic challans, including 90,139 offline and 9,564 online tickets issued between January 1 and August 31, 23,981 challans were issued for helmetless driving, which constitute 24.05 per cent of the total challans.

Similarly, 20,939 challans were issued for wrong parking of vehicles, accounting for 21 per cent of the total challans issued during the first eight months this year.

The month-wise break-up indicated that August witnessed the maximum of 5,090 monthly challans for helmetless driving in the past three years, followed by 3,966 in July, 3,711 in June, 4,817 in May, 2,241 in April, 2,55 in March, 740 in February, and 864 in January this year.

Likewise, August also recorded 4,293 challans for wrong parking, which were also the highest monthly count in the past three years. Among other months, July saw 2,077 challans, June 2,851, May 3,351, April 2,065, March 2,407, February 1,906, and 2,025 challans for wrong parking were issued in January 2022.

The challans for helmetless driving issued in these eight months were even higher than 23,758 such challans issued in the entire previous year 2021 while 36,026 helmetless drivers were challaned in 2020.

Similarly, the number of wrong parking challans issued during the first eight months this year were almost close to 21,660 such challans issued in the entire year 2020 while 24,714 vehicle owners were challaned for wrong parking in 2021.

Committed to ensure road safety: CP

“We are committed to road safety and smooth movement of vehicular traffic on city roads. Besides raising awareness, the habitual and serious offenders are also dealt sternly with challans, fines, and even impounding of vehicles,” said Kaustubh Sharma, CP.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

3
Trending

Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

4
Punjab

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

5
Punjab

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

6
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

7
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

8
Himachal

Union Cabinet approves ST status for Sirmaur’s Hattee community

9
Sports

Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office as SC allows change in BCCI constitution

10
Nation

Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India's concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet

Don't Miss

View All
Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Top News

Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder

2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder

Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...

Video: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

Video: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

40 Punjabi youths misbehave, block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...

Jharkhand raises reservations for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent

Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent

The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Target of 55K words of engineering terminology in Punjabi achieved

Tarn Taran church vadalism: Culprits will be nabbed soon, says ADGP Arpit Shukla

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Chandigarh: Give three months to frame policy on conversion, MHA urges Supreme Court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade in Chandigarh: Touring councillors

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

Flow of polluted water into Kala Sanghian drain: Jalandhar-Kapurthala road blocked for 6 hrs

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7lakh seized, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents