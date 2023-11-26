DRO cautions bank retirees against fraudulent agents

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, November 25

Retired bank employees in the region were cautioned against being duped by fraudsters. They were advised to carry out due research before spending their life’s savings on purchasing properties.

The alert came during the concluding session of a meeting of office bearers and activists of the All Banks Retirees Forum held at MGMN Senior Secondary School. K K Bansal chaired the meeting and Malerkotla District Revenue Officer (DRO) Manmohan Kaushik was the chief guest.

Convener of the event Sushil Nagar said bank retirees led by Amar Nath Verma had organised the meeting to update the members regarding ownership rights of properties purchased in routine and the elements of Transfer of Property Act.

In his keynote address, DRO Kaushik said, the administration led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi and Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh was concerned about protection and safety of properties of pensioners who were normally tempted to invest their life’s savings on immovable property.

“Before you decide to buy a property you must check physical measurements and ownership rights of the seller and take physical possession through demarcations immediately,” said Kaushik. He said disputes about the property, if any, will surface when measurements and demarcations are made.

Kaushik elaborated on the latest instructions about transfer of property among blood relatives in all communities and Hibanama in the Muslim community. The elderly can make a registered will or transfer property amongst blood relatives, without informing beneficiaries, he added.

Responding to questions during an interactive session Kaushik said the retirees should visit officials concerned for any work related to revenue and transfer of property instead of maintaining blind faith in facilitators and agents. “Under no circumstances should you sign blank papers or authorise unknown persons to get official work done,” he said.

#Mandi