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Home / Ludhiana / Drone show to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti organised in Khanna

Drone show to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti organised in Khanna

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:05 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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As part of the series of special events being organised across the state by the Punjab Government to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a spectacular show of 500 drones was organised at Khanna today. Through hundreds of drones flying together in the night sky, captivating scenes depicting the life, speech, thoughts and great philosophy of Guru Ravidas were presented, which mesmerised the large number of attendees.

On this occasion, Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said that for the first time in the history of Khanna such a show had been organised using 500 drones. He said that the words and teachings of Guru Ravidas showed the path of equality, community, hard work and true conduct to the entire humanity.

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He said that 92 special drone shows were being organised across the state. The Cabinet Minister said that apart from the drone show, various religious, cultural and educational programmes were also being organised, including kirtan darbar, seminars in universities, school-level competitions and screening of a documentary film based on his life, speech and teachings.

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He further said that seven drone shows were being organised in Ludhiana district.

After Khanna, these will be held at Anaj Mandi, Payal, on September 17, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Sahnewal, on September 18, PAU on September 19, at Ludhiana’s football ground and Dakha school ground on September 20, grain market, Raikot, on September 21 and New Grain Market, Jagraon, on September 22.

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