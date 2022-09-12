 Drones to help cops monitor traffic in city : The Tribune India

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in city

Two hi-tech gadgets fitted with cameras under trial as part of pilot project

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in city

Police personnel with a drone in Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 11

If you are caught in a traffic jam or any protest, demonstration or other event like procession is causing disruption in the free flow of vehicular traffic in the city, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police will be able to watch and address the issue within minimum possible time.

For, the Commissionerate Police have procured two drones to help man, monitor and filter traffic chaos in the city with the highest vehicle density.

To ensure smooth vehicular movement

Our endeavour is to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic on city roads, especially during the peak hours. The scope of the pilot project will be further expanded and implemented in the entire Commissionerate following its successful trial in traffic hotspots. —Dr Kaustubh Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana

The brainchild of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Dr Kaustubh Sharma, the pilot project has been rolled out with the deployment of two hi-tech gadgets fitted with high resolution cameras in the state’s most populous city.

This is part of a slew of measures initiated by the Commissionerate Police to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in Ludhiana, popularly known as the Manchester of India.

The development assumes significance as the industrial hub of the state has earned a dubious distinction of losing more than one precious life and leaving another injured in more than one road accidents reported to the police daily due to clogged roads and traffic chaos, which at times also lead to road rage cases. The situation turns grim during morning and evening hours.

Sharing details, the CP told The Tribune, here on Saturday, that the idea behind the move was to strengthen the traffic plan of Ludhiana with the help of advanced technology available and at the same time make the traffic police more tech-savvy to deal with the increasing rush of vehicles, leading to congestion and violations on city roads.

He said one drone each fitted with a camera was provided to the ACP Traffic I and II to man, monitor and filter traffic chaos witnessed during the peak hours in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

“Also, we used drones during recent religious processions and congregations, which usually cause major disruption in the free flow of traffic,” Dr Sharma disclosed, while stating that the initial results of the project remained encouraging and satisfactory as the police were able to witness and address the traffic chaos within minimum possible time by diverting vehicles through alternate routes.

The Ludhiana Police chief further stated that the use of camera-fitted drones not only required less man force but also helped witness the overview of an area under surveillance to identify the most clogged arteries and alternate passages available to filter the overflowing traffic.

Presently, the pilot project has been mainly put to use near educational institutions, office complexes and main intersections of the city, which witness massive traffic disruptions, leading to minor accidents as well, during the peak hours.

Dr Sharma said, “The hi-tech gadgets will also be helpful in studying black spots to identify the problem areas and work out the best possible solution to ensure the free flow of traffic.”

Maximum black spots

At least 524 lives were lost in 733 road accidents reported on 91 black spots in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate limits during the past three years, according to official figures.

While 343 persons sustained serious injuries, 132 were left with minor wounds from 2016 to 2018, as per recent report, “Accident black spot identification and rectification programme on various highways/roads of Punjab – 2019”, compiled by the state government.

The report, which was first in the series, prepared by the Transport Department in collaboration with the Punjab Police and Safety Alliance for Everyone (SAFE) Society under the, “Safe Punjab Programme”, had mentioned that Ludhiana topped all the three Police Commissionerates in the state with maximum 91 black spots, which were almost double than the total cumulative count of 46 black spots identified in other two Police Commissionerates – Amritsar (23) and Jalandhar (21).

