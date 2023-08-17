‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 16
High drama was witnessed at Rekhi Chowk after an alleged drug addict attacked an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on Wednesday. The injured ASI has been identified as Kuljit Singh. The ASI was sitting in a beat box when a youth assaulted him with punches and slaps. The accused tore the ASI’s uniform and even tossed his turban. The ASI said the youth appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
