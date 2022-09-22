Drug menace: Ludhiana residents submit memo to top cop

Ludhiana, September 21
Residents of various localities today held a protest march outside the Commissioner of Police office and submitted a memorandum to the top cop. Residents demanded that the police should take immediate action against the drug smugglers who are openly selling drugs in the areas like Jawahar Camp, Haibowal, Jain colony etc.
People said at the time of Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leaders had promised that after coming to power they would wipe out the drug menace completely but it has failed to check the drug menace.
The protesters also raised slogans against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLA Gurpreet Gogi from West Constituency.
Meanwhile, MLA Gogi called the ACP Harish Behl and told him to identify the drug peddlers active in the areas and take immediate legal action against culprits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...