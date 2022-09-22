Drug menace: Ludhiana residents submit memo to top cop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

Residents of various localities today held a protest march outside the Commissioner of Police office and submitted a memorandum to the top cop. Residents demanded that the police should take immediate action against the drug smugglers who are openly selling drugs in the areas like Jawahar Camp, Haibowal, Jain colony etc.

People said at the time of Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leaders had promised that after coming to power they would wipe out the drug menace completely but it has failed to check the drug menace.

The protesters also raised slogans against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLA Gurpreet Gogi from West Constituency.

Meanwhile, MLA Gogi called the ACP Harish Behl and told him to identify the drug peddlers active in the areas and take immediate legal action against culprits.

#drug menace