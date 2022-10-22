Drug peddler escapes from court

Payal, October 21
A drug peddler from Kila Hans village in the Payal segment escaped from a local court before the police could reach to arrest him after conviction in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act six years ago.
The convict, Sukhvir Singh, who had been facing charges of possessing 45 gm of cannabis concentrate, was on bail during the trial of the case. The Payal police have registered a fresh FIR against the convict.
SHO Amrik Singh said: “Sukhvir had been booked for allegedly escaping from the court.” He was awarded six-month jail in a 2016 case.
“Having received information about conviction of the accused, we sent police personnel to arrest him. But he escaped from the court, before the arrival of the police team,” the SHO said.
