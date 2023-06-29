Drug peddler lands in police net with heroin

Ludhiana, June 28
The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed a drug peddler and seized 40 gm of heroin from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Amarinder Singh, alias Nonni, a resident of Mundian Kalan, here. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the man, who was into the drug smuggling trade, was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients in the area. The police laid a trap at a strategic place where the Honda Activa scooter-borne man was signalled to stop for checking. During frisking of the accused, heroin was seized.
During preliminary questioning, he revealed that he had been bringing heroin from some city-based smuggler, which he supplies to his clients in the city. He also admitted that he was also a drug addict, the SHO said.
Now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought from court so that in further investigation, entire drug supply line can be busted.
