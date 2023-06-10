Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

Gunfire was exchanged between a police team and alleged drug peddlers on the Neelon-Kohara road.

The police have filed a case of attempt to murder against three persons and arrested one of the suspects during the investigation.

As per the police, they received an information that three persons involved in drug peddling were travelling in a car from Neelon toward Kohara to supply drugs. When the police team signalled the car to stop on Thursday night, the accused reportedly accelerated the vehicle and tried to run over the cops. Subsequently, the suspects allegedly fired shots at the police team. In response, the police also fired shots in self-defence, according to an officer.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Sandeep Singh from Ghulal village near Samrala. However, the other two suspects, Simranpreet Singh Mangat, also known as Simma from Ghulal village, and Balwinder Singh from Neelon Kalan village near Samrala, are still at large.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have recovered two bullet shells (.32 bore), two missed bullets, and four 9mm bullet shells. Additionally, they claimed to have confiscated 20 grams of heroin, an electronic weighing machine, a bullet motorcycle, and a mobile phone from the possession of the suspect.

A case has been registered against the accused at Koom Kalan police station under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 21-29/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act.