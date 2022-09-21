Drug peddlers playing with lives of youth deserve no leniency: Court

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, September 20

Drug peddlers are playing with the lives of youth, spoiling their career and damaging social fabric. Such type of persons do not deserve any leniency. Young persons are dying every day due to overdose of drugs.

These observations were made by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Pal Singh, while awarding a sentence of 10 years each to two persons, who sold drugs. They were caught with 2,000 tablets of Tramadol containing 810 grams salt, which falls in commercial category. Those convicted, include Shivam Kumar of Main Bazaar, Asmani Street, near Nalkeya Wala Chowk, Jagraon, and Akash Kumar, a resident of Rani Wala Khooh, Agwarh Ladhai, Jagraon. The court also ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully brought home the charges levelled against the accused. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

Divulging details, Additional Public Prosecutor Harkamalpreet Singh apprised that a case against the accused was registered at the Jagraon city police station on October 30, 2019. The prosecution examined six witnesses to prove the guilt of accused persons, he said.

According to prosecution on the fateful day ASI Bhagwan Singh, along with ASI Janak Raj and other police officials, were present at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib T-point on Moga-Ludhiana GT Road. They received a secret information that the accused sold intoxicant tablets and were coming to Nanaksar to supply tablets.

After receiving information the police laid a naka at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib T-point. The accused, who were coming on a motorcycle, were signalled to stop by the police. On seeing police naka bike riders tried to turn two-wheeler back, but were apprehended by the police party. On search, huge quantity of tablets containing Tramadol salt was recovered from the possession of accused persons. They were arrested and during investigation it was found the accused used to smuggle and sell intoxicating material. After investigation, challan was presented against them in court.

However, during trial the accused pleaded innocence. After appreciating the evidence on record and convinced with the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.