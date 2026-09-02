Khanna police raze drug peddlers’ properties

The Khanna police organised a collective demolition and cleanliness drive at a total of 12 locations across the three sub-divisions of Khanna, Samrala and Payal as part of the ongoing campaign against drugs.

Advertisement

The main aim of the drive was to remove properties constructed or used by persons linked to drug trafficking and abandoned spots being used for drug consumption and to clean these places to ensure a safer environment for the public.

Advertisement

During the drive, action was taken against properties linked to three NDPS Act suspects in different sub-divisions of Khanna police district.

Advertisement

In Samrala sub-division, properties of Manish and Rajnish Kumar, sons of Hari Lal, residents of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala, were targeted.

In Payal sub-division, action was taken against the property of Manpreet Chaudhary, a resident of Vishwakarma Road, Doraha. In Khanna sub-division, the property linked to Nikka, a resident of Meat Market, was acted upon.

Advertisement

Besides this, cleanliness through ‘shramdaan’ was also carried out at nine abandoned locations where complaints of drug consumption had been received.

In Samrala sub-division, the spots included the area behind the main chowk near the liquor shop, the old Market Committee office, Maria-Machhiwara Road, the water tank near Guru Gobind Singh Stadium and the water tank near the bus stand.

In Khanna sub-division, the drive covered Kartar Nagar and Meat Market.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said more illegal properties of drug smugglers were already under scanner and same would also be razed.