Drug powder, mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

A surprise checking at the Central Jail here led to the recovery of drug powder and mobile phones from inmates in separate cases.

In the first case, Sukhdev Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said on December 24, inmate Sarbhuch Singh’s wife had come to meet him and later when the inmate was frisked 50 gram drug powder was recovered from his possession. A fresh case under the NDPS Act and under the Prisons Act was registered against the accused inmate.

In another case, Harminder Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said on December 27, a surprise checking was conducted in the jail during which four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates identified as Bahadar Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Ajmer Singh and Raju Bahadar.

A case under the Prisons Act was on Friday registered against the inmates.

In another case, Gagandeep Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said during surprise checking in the jail on December 28, four cellphones and 62 chewable tobacco sachets were found abandoned in the jail.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against unidentified persons and a probe was on.