Drug powder seized from jail inmate, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

The Police Division Number 6 has registered a case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 52 A of the Prisons Act against Manavjit Singh, an inmate of the Central Jail, here, for possessing 8 gm of drug powder, which was against rules, as such material cannot be taken inside the jail.

The drug powder was seized and the case has been registered on a complaint filed by Bhivam Tej Singla, assistant superintendent, Central Jail.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.