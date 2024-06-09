Drug powder seized from jail inmate, booked

Ludhiana, June 8
The Police Division Number 6 has registered a case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 52 A of the Prisons Act against Manavjit Singh, an inmate of the Central Jail, here, for possessing 8 gm of drug powder, which was against rules, as such material cannot be taken inside the jail.
The drug powder was seized and the case has been registered on a complaint filed by Bhivam Tej Singla, assistant superintendent, Central Jail.
