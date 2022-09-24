Drug smuggler gets 10-yr jail, fined Rs 2L

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 23

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Tony, alias Bheem, a resident of Hargoindpura, Transport Nagar, Ludhiana, for smuggling 1,400 intoxicating tablets and 156 bottles of country-made liquor. He was sentenced to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt. He was also ordered to pay fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Divulging details, Additional Public Prosecutor Rakesh Soni said a case against the accused was registered at the Focal Point police station on June 12, 2015.

On the fateful day, a police party headed by Sub-Inspector Navdeep Singh was checking vehicles on GT Road, Giaspura. He received a secret information that the accused was into illegal business of smuggling intoxicating tablets and country-made liquor. They also got a tip that he was coming from the Khanna side in an Innova car.

The police also informed Drug Inspector Roop Preet Kaur, who reached the spot. When the police spotted vehicle of the accused, they gave him a signal to stop but he tried to turn back. However, he was apprehended by the police. During search of the vehicle, 1,400 intoxicating tablets and 156 bottles of country-made liquor were recovered.

However, during trial accused pleaded innocence. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and awarded punishment.