Drug smuggler held with 265-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

The Salem Tabri police claimed to have arrested a smuggler and recovered 265 grams of heroin from him.

The accused has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, alias Mana, a resident of Peerubanda.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Crime Sumit Sood and SHO Salem Tabri Sub-inspector Harjeet Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

The ADCP said a secret information was received by the police on Wednesday that abovesaid person was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. The police set up a naka at a strategic place and the a person was signalled to stop on suspicion. During the checking, 265 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered by the police.

The ADCP said smuggler has a notorious past and facing trial in 12 cases. After coming out on bail, the accused continued drug smuggling drugs.

“Now, we will seek the police remand of the accused so that entire drug supply line can be busted and some big suppliers can be nabbed,” added ADCP Sran.