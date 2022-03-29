Drug smuggler nabbed with 180-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 28

A team of Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police, led by Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana Range, arrested a drug smuggler from near Old Sabzi Mandi, under Daresi police station, with 180 gm of heroin on Sunday.

The smuggler, identified as Shiv Pal, alias Silva (35), resident of Jaswant Nagar on Daresi Road, has been booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the STF police station, Mohali.

Giving details, Inspector Harbans Singh said the police party had received a reliable tip that the drug smuggler was coming towards the Old Sabzi Mandi area on a Bajaj Passion motorcycle (PB-10X-5284) to make supplies to his customers. The police party intercepted him and on his search 180 gm of heroin was seized from the glove compartment of the motorcycle.

During preliminary interrogation, the smuggler said he had been unemployed for the last two years and being an addict himself, he had taken upon the drug-trafficking. Shiv Pal was produced in a local court and his police custody was obtained to unearth the network of sourcing and supply of the contraband, said the police.

Woman held with heroin

The city police have arrested a middle-aged woman, Rozy, resident of Pritam Nagar in Haibowal, and recovered 11 gm of heroin from her possession.

The police said Rozy was roaming around in the area in search of customers for the heroin. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her.

According to the police, the woman already had a case under the Excise Act registered against her in Police Division 8 in the city.