Drug smuggler Rano brought on 2-day production warrant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The Khanna police brought notorious drug smuggler Gurdeep Singh Rano on a production warrant from Ferozepur jail on Wednesday. Rano’s name cropped up during the questioning of a recently nabbed ‘fake’ DSP Deeppreet Singh.

Role of sp rank police official under scanner Sources said the name of an SP rank officer of the Punjab Police has also come up in the questioning of the nabbed ‘fake’ DSP, Deeppreet, and the police might question him as well. The alleged SP rank officer was aware of Deeppreet roaming with Rano, posing himself as a DSP rank police official.

A Khanna police team led by SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain had arrested Deeppreet on October 14. The police had then claimed that the imposter had duped many innocents of several lakhs on the pretext of assuring their recruitment in the Punjab Police.

During his questioning, Deeppreet reportedly confessed that he had links with the infamous drug smuggler Gurdeep Rano. It led to the Khanna police bringing Rano on production warrant to question him in front of Deeppreet.

The police have got a two-day remand of Rano. Police officials said Deeppreet used to accompany Rano in the uniform of a DSP rank police officer. Now, the role of the imposter was also being verified in drug smuggling.

