Drug smuggler tries to run car over cops, held

Ludhiana, June 22

A drug smuggler tried to run his car over cops manning a naka on a road in Machhiwara. Fortunately, policemen saved their lives by jumping away from the road. After the incident, a police party chased the car and managed to nab its driver. During checking of the car, five grams of intoxicating powder was recovered from the vehicle.

The arrested suspect was identified as Raman Kumar, a resident of Guru Colony, Machhiwara. As per available information, Sub- inspector Tara Ram along with a police party was conducting a routine checking on the Ropar road under Operation Eagle 4 on Friday. A Swift Dzire car coming from Charan Kanwal Chowk was signalled to stop for checking on suspicion at the naka. Instead of stopping the car, its driver sped away from the spot. While doing so, he tried to run his car over policemen present at the naka with an intention to kill them. Fortunately, cops managed to escape. A police party immediately chased the car and managed to bring it to a halt. Upon search of the car, five grams of intoxicating powder was found in the vehicle.

Bhinder Singh, SHO, Machhiwara, said a case was registered against car driver Raman Kumar. The nabbed suspect had a notorious past. Three cases, including two of drug smuggling and one of gambling, were already registered against him, the SHO said.

