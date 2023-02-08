Drug smugglers nabbed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

The Ludhiana rural police nabbed two smugglers with heroin and intoxicating tablets from their possession in separate cases.

In the first case, the police nabbed a smuggler identified as Vijay Gill, a resident of Rani Wala Khoo, Jagraon, and seized 20-gm heroin from his possession. The smuggler was on his way to deliver consignment to clients when a police party led by ASI Balwinder Singh nabbed him at a naka near Tehsil Chowk in Jagraon.

ASI Balwinder said a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was on.

In another case, the police nabbed a smuggler identified as Manraj Singh of Sudhar and recovered 1,650 intoxicating tablets from his possession. Investigating officer Jarnail Singh said accused runs a medical store at Sudhar and he has also kept huge stock of intoxicating tablets in his shop. Accordingly the police party conducted a raid and recovered tablets from his shop.