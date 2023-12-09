 Drugs seized in 2 cases, 4 arrested : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Drugs seized in 2 cases, 4 arrested

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Sahnewal/Doraha, Dec 8

One kilogram of opium and 6 grams of heroin were recovered in two separate cases, registered at Sahnewal and Doraha police stations, respectively. The suspects in both the cases have been taken into custody by the police and further investigations have been initiated.

In the first case, ASI Ram Krishan of the Anti Narcotics Cell-1, Ludhiana, and his team seized 1kg opium from one Khushi Ram, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar. The police team was on a regular patrol in Ambedkar Nagar in Giaspura when they spotted a suspicious-looking person coming from the opposite direction, carrying a polythene bag. A search of the man led to the recovery of opion from him.

Khushi Ram has been taken into custody and a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sahnewal police station.

In the other case, the Doraha police succeeded in nabbing three suspects, who were travelling on a motorcycle from Kaddon village towards the Kaddon Chowk. As the police party tried to stop them, one of them got off the motorcycle and tried to run away. The police chased and arrested him, and also nabbed the other two.

The three have been identified as Kirpal Singh alias Pala, Gopal Verma alias Gopi and Manpreet Singh alias Mani, all residents of village Maksudra in Payal.

According to Doraha SHO Vijay Kumar, ASI Hakam Singh and his team, having observed that the suspects were carrying a cloth bag, conducted a search and recovered 6 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the three suspects.


