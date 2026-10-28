Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed by Khanna police

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, the Khanna police on Tuesday destroyed a substantial quantity of narcotics and related case property seized in 62 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The contraband was incinerated at the Government Incinerator in Focal Point, Ludhiana, in strict compliance with provisions of the NDPS Act and prescribed disposal procedures.

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The destroyed case property included 24 kg of poppy husk, 16.5 kg of ganja, 5.249 kg of heroin, and 53 empty cloth bags used for the packaging and transportation of the contraband. The items had been recovered during various anti-drug operations conducted by the Khanna police and were retained as case property pending completion of legal proceedings.

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Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said, “The destruction of these narcotic substances marks an important step in our sustained campaign against the drug menace. The Khanna police are committed to ensuring that seized drugs are not only removed from circulation but are also destroyed in a transparent and lawful manner, eliminating any possibility of their re-entering the illegal market. We will continue to act decisively against drug peddlers and traffickers while adhering strictly to the process of law.”

She said officials verified every item against official records before its destruction, ensuring full compliance with prescribed norms.