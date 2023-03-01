Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Ludhiana, February 28
Drugs seized in various cases have been destroyed by the city police on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal and ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran, who are members of the drug disposal committee, supervised the disposal work at an incinerator.
Sran said the drug disposal committee of the Ludhiana Commissionerate destroyed 1.3 quintals of poppy husk, 2 kg of heroin and 38 kg of ganja. This much quantity of drugs was pertained to the 69 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the city police in action against drug peddlers in the past.
The ADCP said the practice was being followed according to the directions of the Supreme Court. After a specific period, drugs seized by the police in various cases were destroyed.
