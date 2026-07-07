Drunk driving: 2 Ludhiana youth get community service, lose driving licence

Two youths from Ludhiana district have been ordered to undergo four days of community service, fined Rs 10,000 and had their driving licence suspended for three months after they were found driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing traffic police personnel on duty in Chandigarh.

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The accused have been identified as Lovejot Singh (26), resident of Village Gosalan, Tehsil Samrala, and Gaganpreet Singh (27), resident of Village Otalan, Tehsil Samrala, both in Ludhiana district.

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According to police, a drunk and drive checkpost naka was laid on the Sector 34/35 dividing road on the intervening night of July 4 and 5 under the supervision of ASI Mohinder Singh, along with other Traffic Police personnel. A vehicle bearing registration number PB08 EM 0400 was stopped for checking. The driver's breath analyser test recorded an alcohol level of 238 mg/100 ml of blood, against the permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml.

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When asked to produce vehicle documents, the occupants allegedly refused to cooperate, declined to disclose their identities and misbehaved with lady Traffic Marshal Sukhjeet Kaur and other police personnel present. A call was made to Dial 112, following which a PCR vehicle and local police reached the spot. The accused allegedly misbehaved with the PCR staff and local police as well.

Following verification, legal proceedings were initiated, the vehicle was impounded and the accused were taken into custody. Both were medically examined at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. They were later produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, South Division, Chandigarh. The case has been adjourned to September 16 for further proceedings.

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The traffic challan was separately placed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sachin Yadav, where the accused pleaded guilty. The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, with a default sentence of 15 days' simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The court also directed the violators to perform four days of community service, reporting to the Inspector/Traffic (Administration), Chandigarh, on July 8 at 10 am. During this period, they will assist Traffic Police as volunteers at designated signals and intersections to promote awareness of traffic rules among the public. Their driving licences have been suspended for three months, during which they stand disqualified from holding or driving any class of motor vehicle.

Speaking to The Tribune, DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said the Chandigarh Police maintained zero tolerance towards drunk driving and any attempt to obstruct police personnel discharging their duties. He said strict action would continue against violators, irrespective of their identity, and warned that those who misbehaved with traffic officials, particularly women personnel, would face the full force of law.