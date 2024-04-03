Drunk man beats wife to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

A drunk man killed his wife at their residence in Prem Colony on the Rahon road on Monday night. The suspect hit his wife’s head against the wall repeatedly and also attacked her with a glass bottle which led to her death.

The deceased woman was identified as Manyashree. She had got married to Maan Singh in 2006. After marriage, she gave birth to four children. Their two daughters were living with her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh while two boys were living with the couple in Ludhiana.

Complainant Shivraj, brother of the deceased, said his sister’s husband was a habitual drunkard. He used to beat his sister everyday under the influence of liquor. Yesterday night, when his sister stopped her husband from drinking alcohol, his brother-in-law turned furious. He brutally thrashed the woman in a locked room which led to her death.

Complainant said yesterday night when he went to meet his sister, their room was found locked. Despite repeated knocks, nobody opened the door. When he peeped inside from window, he was shocked to see his sister lying in a pool of blood while his brother-in-law was sitting beside victim. When he broke open the door and checked his sister, she was already dead. She had visible injuries on her body.

On being asked about the reason of his sister’s death, the suspect said he killed her because she used to pinpoint his habit of drinking. A murder case was registered against the suspect who was yet to be arrested.

