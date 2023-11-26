'Drunk' man drives truck onto rail tracks

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

A person allegedly under the influence of liquor or some drugs drove a truck onto the main railway line at Ranjit Nagar in Sherpur on Friday night. Meanwhile, trains arrived from both sides on the two tracks. Showing caution, both loco pilots stopped the trains and a major accident averted. The driver had fled the spot when his truck got stuck on the rail tracks.

Later, with the help of three cranes, the truck was removed from the tracks after which the trains were started again. During the incident, the trains remained stranded at the spot for about two-and-a-half hours and passengers faced inconvenience due to the same.

Around 8 pm, the truck driver drove the truck onto the rail tracks and kept driving the vehicle on the same for around 500m. Later, the vehicle got stuck and the driver fled the place.

It is learnt that the driver was under the influence of some drugs or liquor. On the other hand, Golden Temple Express going from Delhi to Amritsar and another train going from Ludhiana to Delhi reached the place. Loco pilots stopped the trains, which averted a major tragedy. However, one of the trains had a minor collision with the truck.

In no time a large number of people gathered at the scene. The GRP also reached the spot and got removed the truck from the tracks.

SP, GRP, Balram Rana, said the truck driver had fled but the vehicle was impounded by the police. Later, the truck driver, identified as Suresh Kumar, of Jind in Haryana, was arrested in the case. A case was also registered against the suspect.