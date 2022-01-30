Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Accused, a daily wage earner, had no enmity with vehicle owners

The vehicles that were set on fire by a man under the influence of liquor at Joshi Nagar in Ludhiana late on Friday night. Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 29

A drunk man set four vehicles on fire at Joshi Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The raging fire from one of the vehicles had also engulfed a outer wall of a house. Later, residents called the fire authorities to douse the flames.

The Haibowal police on Saturday arrested the accused, Shankar, a resident of gali no. 1 in Joshi Nagar. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against him.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Haibowal police station, Sub Inspector Harpreet Singh, said the incident occurred at around 2 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The accused, who was a daily wager and a resident of Joshi Nagar, was reportedly under the influence of liquor. He brought some inflammable substance to commit the offence.

The accused first set a Tata Ace vehicle (bearing registration no. PB10DE1209) on fire at street no. 6. Later, he moved towards street no 5 and set an auto-rickshaw (bearing registration no. PB3CD0309) parked outside the house ablaze.

Afterwards, he tried to set a Tata Nano car (PB10DX2164) on fire. Fortunately, the car could not catch fire as only it’s cover was destroyed in the fire following which the owner of the vehicle woke up and put water over it to douse the flames, the SHO said.

Later, the man put another four-wheeler (PB10HB5726) on fire. Since the vehicle was parked outside the house, the outer wall of the house had also caught fire and got completely damaged. The family had to come out of the house to save themselves.

Excluding the car, three other vehicles had destroyed.

Panic had spread in the entire area as residents had come out and raised alarm.

The SHO said preliminary probe suggested that the accused had no enmity with the owners of vehicles put on fire by him and he seemed to have committed the crime under the influence of liquor.

However, residents said the accused was a troublemaker as a few months ago also, he had tried to set some vehicles ablaze but he was let off by residents after he apologised in the presence of residents.

The police said it was yet to be verified which inflammable substance was used by the accused to put the vehicles on fire.

