Drunken drivers, hooligans to be dealt with strictly in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgah/Payal/ Raikot, December 30

Drunken driving, hooliganism, smoking and drinking in the open will be dealt with strictly by the police during the New Year celebrations in this part of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

The police claimed to have drafted a foolproof strategy to combat any attempt by the anti-social elements to disrupt peace and tranquility. Combing operations, enhanced patrolling and special nakas were cited among the proactive measures taken to prevent any untoward incident during New Year celebrations.

Special staff, including Mahila Mitars, have been deployed at all police stations and chowkis to serve as help desks for the assistance of those facing any problem during the celebrations. Anti-sabotage teams have been deployed to check the infiltration of illegal weapons or explosives.

Over 300 police personnel would be on duty round the clock to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in beats falling under Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural ), Khanna and Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, said police sources.

DSP, Raikot, Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said extra arrangements had been made keeping in view apprehensions about probable attempts by anti-social elements and hooligans to disrupt peace on New Year celebrations, festivities for which had already started. “Besides organising combing operations at sensitive localities, we have organised special nakas and patrolling exercises to check the inflow of illegal weapons or arms and ammunition,” said Dhindsa, maintaining that anti-sabotage teams were deployed to rule out the possibility of any objectionable material at public places including religious sites and restaurants.

SHO, Payal, Kuljinder Singh Grewal said adequate arrangements had been made ahead of the New Year celebrations on Saturday. Extra arrangements were made near Guru Karamsar where the annual Barsi Samagam is in progress.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu called upon residents to maintain peace and enjoy the New Year celebrations as a token of gratitude towards concern being shown by the uniformed personnel for their safety. “We should not forget that cops too have families with whom they wish to share moments on special occasions. The cooperation of residents in maintaining peace and tranquility will be a token of respect and gratitude towards police personnel of all cadres, especially those working at the lowest rung,” said Sidhu.