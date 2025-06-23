DT
Dry day today in Ludhiana (West) area

Dry day today in Ludhiana (West) area

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:29 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Exercising the power conferred under Section 54 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, and Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), District Magistrate Himanshu Jain has declared a dry day in the area falling under the revenue limits of Ludhiana (West) Assembly constituency and 3 km area adjoining the constituency on June 23.

District Magistrate Jain also ordered the closure of country liquor and foreign liquor vends. Besides, no hotel, restaurant, club, bar and other establishment will store/sell/serve liquor in the area falling within the revenue limits of Ludhiana (West) Assembly constituency and 3 km area adjoining it.

The liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs run by anyone, even if they have been issued different categories of licences for possession and supply of liquor, are also not permitted to serve liquor during the above-mentioned time period during the day on June 23.

