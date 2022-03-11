DSP, three others booked for trespassing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

The Meharban police yesterday registered a case against the Deputy Superintendent of Police and others on the charges of trespassing and attacking several persons in connection with some property dispute.

DSP Randhir Singh of Ludhiana, Sukhdev Singh, Naginder Singh of Koom Kalan, Gurpawandeep Singh of Nathu Baini are booked in the case.

Complainant Balwinder Singh of Mangat village told the police that his family had a land dispute with DSP Randhir Singh and the case was pending in the court.

On March 9, the DSP in his official vehicle (bearing registration no. PB08DS4493), along with other persons, came to take forcible possession of the disputed land, the complainant Singh said, adding when he, along with his family members, protested the move of the police official, he and his aides attacked them.

The police official had also brought a JCB machine to take possession of the land.

“When we raised an alarm, the assailants fled the spot and threatened us. Local residents had come and the assailants could not take possession of the land,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said after registering a case, Sukhdev, Naginder and Gurpawandeep were arrested and the DSP was yet to be arrested. The police also seized Bolero, Maruti, a JCB machine and sharp weapons from the spot.