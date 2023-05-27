DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

Senior constable Rashpinder Singh, engaged as a gunman with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (crime against women), Khanna, Gurmeet Singh died after his service weapon went off accidentally on the premises of Khanna SSP’s office.

Initially there were rumours that the policeman had committed suicide by shooting himself but later the statement issued by the SSP’s office confirmed that it was a mishap as he was cleaning his 9mm pistol when he accidentally pressed the trigger of the gun and the bullet hit the chest of the police official.

The injured police official was taken to the nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, sources said the victim was under depression.