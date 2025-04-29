DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Dua appointed vice-president of state softball body

Dua appointed vice-president of state softball body

Preplife Convent School’s principal Dr Bharat Dua has been appointed the vice-president of the Punjab Softball Association. To honour this outstanding achievement, a special assembly was organised on the school where staff and students congratulated Dr Dua by presenting a...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:54 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bharat Dua being honoured after becoming the vice-president of Punjab Softball Association in Ludhiana on Monday.
Advertisement

Preplife Convent School’s principal Dr Bharat Dua has been appointed the vice-president of the Punjab

Softball Association.

To honour this outstanding achievement, a special assembly was organised on the school where staff and students congratulated Dr Dua by presenting a beautifully crafted card and a bouquet as a token of love and respect. A lively congratulations song was sung by the students, filling the atmosphere with excitement and pride.

Advertisement

Vice-principal Dr Pooja Vohra congratulated Dr Dua and said, “Dr Bharat Dua’s achievement is an inspiration for all of us, and a shining example of hard work, leadership and dedication.”

Dr Dua, addressing the gathering, encouraged students to actively participate in sports and expressed his hope to see softball gain greater popularity among young players. He emphasised the importance of balancing academics with physical fitness for

Advertisement

overall growth.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper