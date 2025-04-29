Dua appointed vice-president of state softball body

Preplife Convent School’s principal Dr Bharat Dua has been appointed the vice-president of the Punjab

Softball Association.

To honour this outstanding achievement, a special assembly was organised on the school where staff and students congratulated Dr Dua by presenting a beautifully crafted card and a bouquet as a token of love and respect. A lively congratulations song was sung by the students, filling the atmosphere with excitement and pride.

Vice-principal Dr Pooja Vohra congratulated Dr Dua and said, “Dr Bharat Dua’s achievement is an inspiration for all of us, and a shining example of hard work, leadership and dedication.”

Dr Dua, addressing the gathering, encouraged students to actively participate in sports and expressed his hope to see softball gain greater popularity among young players. He emphasised the importance of balancing academics with physical fitness for

overall growth.