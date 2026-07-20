Dua to head of Ludhiana Softball Assn

The election process of the Ludhiana Softball Association, an affiliated unit of the Punjab Softball Association, for the term 2026-30 was completed today in a free, fair, transparent and democratic manner.

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The election proceedings were conducted under the supervision of advocate Karnish Gupta, Punjab & Haryana High Court, who had been appointed as the returning officer. The entire process of nomination, scrutiny, verification and declaration of results was completed as per the constitution, rules and established election procedure of the Ludhiana Softball Association.

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The election proceedings were witnessed and supervised by eminent dignitaries of the sports fraternity, ensuring complete transparency and impartiality. After scrutiny, all nominations were found valid. Since the number of nominated candidates did not exceed the number of available posts, all candidates were declared elected unopposed. Almost all affiliated units of the Ludhiana Softball Association participated.