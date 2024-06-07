Dudwal resident dies due to electrocution

Our Correspondent

Payal, June 6

Thunderstorm on Wednesday, that caused havoc by damaging installations and infrastructure of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, ruined a family of Dudhal village in Ludhiana district, as its breadwinner was electrocuted while trying to rectify a fault on 11000 kV line on the outskirts of adjoining Uksi village.

His body remained hanging for many hours as villagers started protesting against the authorities for not initiating action against erring officials.

The authorities announced that widow of the deceased Rajwinder Kaur would be employed as CHB as an outsourced employee of Vision Plus company, an amount of Rs 10 lakh would be paid as ex gratia grant besides the compensation to be paid by insurance company and Rs 2 lakh from Labour Welfare Fund.